Parents of a 16-year-old Delhi student who allegedly died by suicide are demanding justice. They claim he was under severe mental stress due to months of harassment by school teachers, which has sparked protests and a police investigation.

Parents Demand Justice, Allege Teacher Harassment

Parents of a 16-year-old Class 10 student who allegedly died by suicide on Monday demanded strict action against those responsible, saying their son had been under severe mental stress due to alleged harassment by school teachers. Speaking to ANI, the deceased's father said that his son had been complaining that the teachers were troubling him a lot. "My son was very intelligent. He won many medals and certificates. And the last time I spoke to him, I never felt that he would take such a step. For the past four months, my son had been complaining that the teachers were troubling him a lot. At this moment, many students and parents are also protesting to seek justice for my son. We only want our son to get justice," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim's mother also demanded justice and said that the culprits should be given the strictest punishment. "My son must get justice, and the culprits in this case should be given the strictest punishment. He told me many times that the teachers were troubling him a lot. My son must get justice so that no other child has to face something like this in the future," the victim's mother told ANI.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident has sparked protests by students and parents in the national capital, who are demanding a thorough investigation and appropriate action against the teachers allegedly involved. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday summoned three more teachers for questioning in connection with the suicide case. Police questioned two other teachers on Sunday, while some students have also been examined as part of the investigation.

On November 18, a class 10 student, who allegedly died by suicide near Rajendra Place Metro Station, left a note accusing his school teachers of harassment and calling for strict action against them. According to the FIR registered by Delhi Police on November 18, the student had repeatedly complained to his parents about the teachers' behaviour, but their appeals for intervention were ignored. (ANI)