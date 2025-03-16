AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: Hyderabad, Vijayawada to sizzle on Sunday; caution advised

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: Major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness a hot weather. Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada will be very warm.

AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and mostly sunny weather on Sunday. While coastal areas like Visakhapatnam will enjoy a pleasant breeze, other cities such as Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada will see very warm conditions. Let’s look at the forecast in detail.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Hyderabad will have a mostly sunny and very warm day, with temperatures peaking at 38°C and dropping to 23°C at night. Staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours is advised. Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

The coastal city of Visakhapatnam will be the most comfortable among the major cities, with a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 25°C.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Warangal will experience a hot and mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching 39°C and a low of 22°C at night. The afternoons will be particularly harsh. Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 39.5°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

Vijayawada will be the hottest among the major cities. It is advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

Latest Videos