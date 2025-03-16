AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: Hyderabad, Vijayawada to sizzle on Sunday; caution advised

AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: Major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness a hot weather. Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada will be very warm. 

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and mostly sunny weather on Sunday. While coastal areas like Visakhapatnam will enjoy a pleasant breeze, other cities such as Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada will see very warm conditions. Let’s look at the forecast in detail.
 

article_image2

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Hyderabad will have a mostly sunny and very warm day, with temperatures peaking at 38°C and dropping to 23°C at night. Staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours is advised.

Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
The coastal city of Visakhapatnam will be the most comfortable among the major cities, with a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 25°C. 


article_image3

Warangal
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Warangal will experience a hot and mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching 39°C and a low of 22°C at night. The afternoons will be particularly harsh.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39.5°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Vijayawada will be the hottest among the major cities. It is advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ranya Rao's SHOCKING claim: DRI officials slapped 10-15 times, denied food, forced to sign 40 blank pages snt

Ranya Rao's SHOCKING claim: DRI officials slapped 10-15 times, denied food, forced to sign 40 blank pages

India verifies 388 illegal immigrants in US, all deported: Govt report shk

India verifies 388 illegal immigrants in US, all deported: Govt report

60-year-old woman dies during MRI scan in AP; CHECK what happened, precautions to be taken dmn

60-year-old Andhra woman dies during MRI scan; CHECK what happened, precautions to be taken

'Thumka nahi lagaoge toh suspend..': Tej Pratap Yadav under fire for asking cop to dance at Holi event (WATCH) shk

'Thumka nahi lagaoge toh suspend..': Tej Pratap Yadav under fire for asking cop to dance at Holi event (WATCH)

Lost treasure? Chandigarh man dumps Rs 12 lakh Reliance shares over tedious paperwork AJR

Lost treasure? Chandigarh man dumps Rs 12 lakh Reliance shares over tedious paperwork

Recent Stories

Haircare: 5 DIY hairmasks for hair growth in summer MEG

Haircare: 5 DIY hairmasks for hair growth in summer

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 16: Hot and sunny afternoon for Ahmedabad and Surat; check forecast here iwh

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 16: Hot and sunny afternoon for Ahmedabad and Surat; check forecast here

Numerology Predictions Today, March 16, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? AJR

Numerology Predictions Today, March 16, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Daily Horoscope for March 16, 2025: Here's how your day will be today AJR

Daily Horoscope for March 16, 2025: Here's how your day will be today

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 16: Morning to stay pleasant, but no major relief from summer heat iwh

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 16: Morning to stay pleasant, but no major relief from summer heat

Recent Videos

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Video Icon
‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

Video Icon
How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

Video Icon
IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

Video Icon