AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: Hyderabad, Vijayawada to sizzle on Sunday; caution advised
AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: Major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness a hot weather. Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada will be very warm.
AP and Telangana Weather, March 16: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and mostly sunny weather on Sunday. While coastal areas like Visakhapatnam will enjoy a pleasant breeze, other cities such as Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada will see very warm conditions. Let’s look at the forecast in detail.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Hyderabad will have a mostly sunny and very warm day, with temperatures peaking at 38°C and dropping to 23°C at night. Staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours is advised.
Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
The coastal city of Visakhapatnam will be the most comfortable among the major cities, with a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 25°C.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Warangal will experience a hot and mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching 39°C and a low of 22°C at night. The afternoons will be particularly harsh.
Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39.5°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Vijayawada will be the hottest among the major cities. It is advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.