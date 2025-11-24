Tripura CM Manik Saha launched the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana, aiming to build roads to every village home. He also unveiled other schemes for rural growth, housing, and led a unity march in honour of Sardar Patel in Agartala.

Rural Road Connectivity Drive

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday launched the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana, a significant step towards improving rural road connectivity and ensuring better access to essential services for people living in remote areas. He said that the state government was taking an initiative to construct roads to every home in every village in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Saha said, "The Prime Minister always emphasises that any beneficiary scheme should reach the last mile. Apart from 'Nal se Jal,' we are constructing roads to every home in every village in the state. I don't know if this has been implemented in other states. We are the first to start this in Tripura, and it will be very convenient... We have set a target of 500 km, and gradually we will expand further."

Multiple Development Initiatives Launched

CM Saha attended a series of important development programmes at Pragna Bhavan, where multiple flagship initiatives of the state government were launched to strengthen rural connectivity, boost village-level prosperity, and enhance public welfare. He also unveiled the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana 2.0, which is aimed at accelerating rural growth, empowering local communities, and promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities. As part of the event, a Mega Griha Pravesh Programme is being held, enabling hundreds of beneficiaries to enter their new homes, marking a significant milestone in the state's housing development efforts. In addition, the Chief Minister is releasing an Achievement Booklet, highlighting the progress, milestones, and transformative initiatives undertaken by the government across various sectors. To motivate administrative excellence, awards are being presented to the Best Performing Districts and Blocks, acknowledging their exceptional performance in implementing government schemes effectively. The entire programme at Pragna Bhavan showcased the government's commitment to inclusive development and improved governance across the state.

Sardar Patel Unity March

Earlier today, CM Saha flagged off and led the Sardar @150 Unity March in Agartala. Saha said, "This march is in honour of Sardar Patel for his contributions in uniting India. The purpose is to instil the ideals of one India, a great India, and a self-reliant India among the people, especially the youth. We all know the critical role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in protecting the unity and sovereignty of India. We all know the rest of the history." (ANI)