In a major push towards strengthening urban infrastructure and public welfare in the Kachchh region, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, on Monday extended significant support to the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The initiatives were formally unveiled in the presence of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, marking a milestone in collaborative regional development.

The Chief Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority, upon his arrival at the Port Township in Gopalpuri, Gandhidham.

Reaffirming its role as a catalyst of socio-economic progress in the Kachchh district, DPA Kandla has partnered with the municipal administration to implement several urban improvements, sanitation, and beautification projects aimed at enhancing civic amenities and improving the quality of life across the Gandhidham-Adipur urban belt.

Urban Redevelopment and Beautification Projects

Among the projects announced, the redevelopment of the city's Heritage Road, stretching from the Sardar Patel Statue to Gandhi Market, stands out as a major urban transformation initiative. The project includes landscaping, aesthetic enhancements, and pedestrian-friendly interventions designed to improve civic appeal and ease of movement. Another key highlight is the planned redevelopment of Lilashah Circle into the DPA Green Hydrogen Park, envisioned as a symbolic landmark celebrating Gandhidham as India's first Green Hydrogen City, a reflection of Gujarat's growing leadership in renewable energy. DPA will also adopt and improve two prominent public junctions, Jhanda Chowk and Adipur Circle, transforming them into upgraded civic spaces.

Comprehensive Sanitation Drive

Further strengthening its community-focused approach, DPA has extended support for a comprehensive Swachh Gandhidham Sanitation Drive, which will include both mechanized and manual cleaning services across the East Zone for a duration of 24 months.

With these initiatives, the Deendayal Port Authority continues to reinforce its commitment to sustainable regional development and public welfare, emerging as one of the key drivers of growth and modernization in western Gujarat.