Annapurna Yojana: West Bengal Government Pending October Payment; Check Here
Have you not received your Annapurna Yojana money yet? Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just gave a massive update about the Rs 3000 payment for the festive month of October. Read on to find out
Annapurna Yojana progresses as promised
The government is keeping its pre-election promise by adding new beneficiaries to the Annapurna Yojana every single month. Lakhs of women are successfully getting their names on the official list.
Over 1.5 crore women got money in September
Over 1.5 crore women across the state received their Annapurna Yojana benefits in September. This brought extra relief to many families. The government has now released a big update for the women who have not received their money yet.
Money starts hitting accounts from the 17th
Eligible beneficiaries started getting their September installment money in their bank accounts from the 17th. The government announced at that time that eligible women will receive their Annapurna Yojana money by the second week of every month.
Rs 3000 arrives in bank accounts
The government has already transferred the Rs 3000 Annapurna Yojana amount to eligible accounts for the festive month of October. The government now plans to send the money to the remaining eligible women who are still waiting for their payment.
Lakhs of applicants still waiting for money
Lakhs of women complain that they are still deprived of the scheme benefits despite so many beneficiaries getting the money. They have not received even a single installment yet. Nabanna sources suggest that good news might come for them this very month.
Eligible but deprived? Questions arise
Many women complain that they did not get the money in their accounts despite filling out the forms correctly and being fully eligible. This delay has created protest-like situations in various places.
Chief Minister makes a big announcement from Burdwan
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Burdwan at the end of last month and gave a strong message to the deprived applicants. He assured the crowd in Burdwan that the government will never deprive any eligible woman of her rightful money.
Remaining eligible women to get money by October
The Chief Minister announced that the remaining eligible beneficiaries of the Annapurna Yojana will get their money within the month of October. Women who have not received this scheme money yet can expect good news very soon.
Money before the Pujas, assures Chief Minister
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that the government will transfer the pending money before the Pujas to all those whose applications got approved during the verification process.
Deprived applicants relieved, wait for October installment
The assurance from the Chief Minister has brought massive relief among the waiting applicants. The Pujas are just next week, and everyone expects the October Annapurna Yojana money to hit their accounts before the festivities begin.
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