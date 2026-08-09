Union Minister Annapurna Devi slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi for their 'double standards' and silence on protests by job aspirants in Jharkhand, questioning why they are not vocal on issues in states where their allies are in power.

Annapurna Devi Slams Congress' 'Double Standards'

Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of "double standards" and a "duplicitous character" for remaining silent on the ongoing protests by job aspirants in Jharkhand. Speaking to reporters, the Minister questioned why the Congress leadership, which is often vocal about student issues in other parts of the country, has ignored the agitations in the JMM-governed state. "Rahul Gandhi hasn't uttered a single word for the children of Jharkhand, nor are Congress leaders stepping forward to speak... Why this double standard? If you truly care about the welfare of children, you should speak up everywhere," Annapurna Devi said.

The Union Minister alleged that the opposition chooses to remain silent on grievances in states where they or their allies are in power. "They don't speak on Punjab, Karnataka, or Keralam. This clearly reveals their duplicitous character," she added.

Call for Government Action

Directing her remarks toward the Jharkhand administration, she demanded that the government acknowledge the students' concerns and take strict action against those responsible for any irregularities. "We would like to tell the government and all parties in the government that if you have even the slightest sensitivity toward Jharkhand's students, you should accept the students' demands... There should not only be an investigation but also action, no matter who is involved," she asserted.

She urged the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to take a stand, saying, "We would like to tell Rahul Gandhi to break his silence."

Protests Intensify, MLA Demands CBI Probe

The remarks come amid intensifying protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, a situation that has seen students take to the streets in large numbers.

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

harkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Mahto sat on a one-day fast in Ranchi on Sunday to support students. Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, Mahto alleged that high-level figures are involved in the standard trade of public sector seats.

'Powerful Figures Involved'

Speaking to ANI on the alleged irregularities, Mahto said, "We feel the government knows exactly who the guilty parties are. This is no trivial issue... seats are being sold for lakhs, and it is unlikely that a mere official or an ordinary individual could pocket such vast amounts alone. Powerful figures are involved, and there is a fear that they might eventually be exposed from behind the scenes."

Explaining his decision to launch a hunger strike, the JLKM legislator added, "As a member of the Legislative Assembly, I feel that my participation and this hunger strike might exert some additional pressure, even if only by one per cent ... a CBI inquiry should happen... I feel the Chief Minister should engage in direct dialogue," Mahto stated.

Mahto further extended his full support to the upcoming demonstration planned by the aggrieved students, adding, "The gherao of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow, and it has my full support." (ANI)