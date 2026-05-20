Annapurna Bhandar Scheme: Website Goes Live! When Can You Apply for Rs 3,000?
The BJP government is rolling out its new 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme, promising women a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000. While an official portal is now live, technical glitches are holding up the application process.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Portal Launched
A new allowance scheme for women is being introduced in Bengal. The BJP government will give Rs 3,000 every month directly into their bank accounts. They have already launched an official portal where people can apply.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Portal Launched
The big questions are: who is eligible for this money, what is the application process, and how will the government verify applications? We've got the latest updates for you. Find out how you can apply for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme and get Rs 3,000 per month.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Portal Launched
Just a few days ago, Agnimitra Paul said, ‘We are quickly setting up the online application system for Annapurna Bhandar. The process must be very simple, especially for women who are not educated. We are making arrangements so our mothers and sisters can apply online easily.’
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Portal Launched
Reports confirm that while the portal has been launched, the application process hasn't fully started because of some technical issues. This means you cannot submit a new application right now, even though the site is active.
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Image Credit : AI PHOTO
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Portal Launched
Before this, the Mamata government had launched the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in the state. When it started, women received Rs 500. This amount later increased to Rs 1,000, and in February this year, it went up to Rs 1,500. Until April, general category women received Rs 1,500, while women from scheduled communities got Rs 1,700. The Mamata government also started many other schemes like old-age pension, widow pension, Kanyashree, Yuvashree, and Yuvasathi.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Portal Launched
The current government has kept all the old allowances running and even added some new ones. However, the BJP government has repeatedly stated that they will give out the new allowance only after proper verification. They have made it clear that only eligible individuals will receive the benefits.
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