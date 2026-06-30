President Droupadi Murmu received a 400-year-old GI-tagged Etikoppaka craft, the "Sri Rama Pattabhishekam." On Hul Diwas, she also paid tribute to the heroes of the 1855 Santhal rebellion, remembering their sacrifices and martyrdom.

A piece of Andhra Pradesh's living history has made its way to the nation's highest office. President Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal President, was welcomed with a deeply symbolic gift: a stunning "Sri Rama Pattabhishekam" handcrafted in the 400-year-old Etikoppaka lacquer-turnery tradition. President Murumu welcomed with a Sri Rama Pattabhishekam handcrafted in Etikoppaka, the nearly four-century-old lacquer-turnery tradition of Visakhapatnam district.

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Turned from soft Ankudu wood and coloured entirely with natural lac dyes by the artisans of Etikoppaka village on the banks of the Varaha, the GI-tagged piece drew admiration for the fineness of its detailing.

A folk art of Andhra's own soil, four centuries of Andhra's living craft was given to the nation's highest office and India's first tribal President.

President Murmu Commemorates Hul Diwas

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Hul Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu earlier today paid tribute to the heroes of the Santhal rebellion, saying their "valour, sacrifice, and martyrdom will forever continue to inspire all fellow citizens of the country".

In a post on X, the President remembered the sacrifice of the leaders of the historic Santhal Hul of 1855, one of India's earliest organised uprisings against British colonial rule. "On the occasion of 'Hul Divas', I pay my humble respects to the immortal heroic men and women of the Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phulo-Jhano, and Santhal rebellions for their sacrifices and martyrdom. They waged a historic struggle against the exploitation of tribal society and to protect their identity. Their valour, sacrifice, and martyrdom will forever continue to inspire all fellow citizens of the country," Murmu said.

The Santhal Rebellion of 1855

Hul Diwas, observed annually on June 30, commemorates the Santhal Hul of 1855, which took place two years before the Revolt of 1957.

On June 30, 1855, more than 10,000 Santhal villagers assembled at Bhognadih in present-day Jharkhand and declared independence from British rule, launching an armed rebellion against exploitative landlords, unfair taxation and forced labour.

The movement was led by brothers Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, while Chand and Bhairav played key roles in commanding the rebel forces. Sisters Phulo and Jhani Murmu also emerged as prominent leaders, leading a women's force against the colonial administration.

Although the uprising was brutally suppressed by the British in early 1856, resulting in the deaths of thousands of tribal people, it left a lasting impact on colonial policy. The movement eventually led to the enactment of the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, 1876, which prohibited the transfer of Adivasi land to non-Adivasis and continues to safeguard tribal land rights.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also lauded President Droupadi Murmu's journey from a tribal background to the country's highest constitutional office, saying her elevation reflects India's respect for the struggles and dignity of the tribal community. (ANI)