Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced the completion of over 3.62 lakh water conservation works worth Rs 10,514 crore under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, stating that efforts will continue despite the campaign's end due to El Nino.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday participated in the valedictory function of the third phase of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan in Rajgarh district, stating that over 3.62 lakh water conservation works worth Rs 10,514 crore completed across the state.

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The Chief Minister said that despite the formal conclusion of the campaign, water conservation efforts would continue across the state in view of the forecast of below-normal rainfall due to the El Nino effect. "Water is the origin of nature and the foundation of all life. The first living beings on Earth were aquatic, and all elements of life are contained within water. Our ancestors built numerous water structures, and it is now our collective responsibility to preserve and protect this invaluable heritage," CM Yadav said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, water conservation has become a nationwide movement, and Madhya Pradesh has implemented the campaign on a large scale over the past three years with active public participation. "More than 3.62 lakh water conservation works worth Rs 10,514 crore were completed across the state during the almost 100-day Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, which began on March 19 with overwhelming public support and participation. Although the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan formally concludes today, efforts to conserve water resources, including Amrit Sarovars, rainwater harvesting structures and river conservation works, will continue across the state considering the forecast of below-normal rainfall due to the El Nino effect," he said.

New Development Works and Allocations

Along with this, the Chief Minister also performed the 'bhoomi poojan' and inaugurated 31 development works worth Rs 252.65 crore during the programme. Additionally, he announced an allocation of Rs 20 crore for the development, construction and beautification of the Bhainswa Mata area.

Commitment to Irrigation

Highlighting the importance of irrigation, the Chief Minister said the state government was committed to ensuring water reaches every farm, adding that the irrigated area in Madhya Pradesh has expanded significantly over the past two decades. "Our resolve is to ensure that water reaches every farm, and we are fulfilling that commitment," he said.

Beneficiary Assistance Distribution

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed financial assistance and benefits worth more than Rs 21.38 crore to beneficiaries under various government schemes, including the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, the Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. (ANI)