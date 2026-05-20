Annapurna Bhandar Scheme: Govt’s New Rules May Block Your Payment; Read Details
Annapurna Bhandar: Even if you apply, you might not get the monthly ₹3000. The state government has laid down some strict new rules. Find out who is not eligible for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
The 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme is a huge financial support for many low and middle-income families in the state. The government sends a fixed monthly amount directly to the women's bank accounts. But now, the government has issued new guidelines after checking the beneficiary list. This has raised a big question: who will no longer get the money from this scheme?
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
Government sources say they took this step to keep the scheme transparent. They want to make sure the benefits reach only the people who truly need them. According to the new rules, some applicants or even current beneficiaries might lose their Annapurna Bhandar benefits.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
If any family member has a permanent job with the central or state government, that family will usually not be covered under this scheme. The government believes that government employees are financially stable, so they have made this decision.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
People who regularly pay income tax, or whose families file income tax returns, are also likely to miss out on this scheme's benefits. This is because the scheme is mainly for families that are financially weak.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
If you give wrong information, fake documents, or hide your income details while applying, your application will not just be cancelled. You might also have to return any money you have already received. The administration is now using digital methods to verify all the information.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
In many cases, people are finding their payments are stuck. This is happening because their Aadhaar number and bank account are not linked correctly. That's why it is very important for applicants to complete their KYC and maintain an active bank account.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
The government claims that the main goal of the scheme is to help women from financially weak families. These strict rules are in place to ensure the benefits reach those who are genuinely in need. So, administrative officials are advising everyone to check the rules properly before applying, or if their payments have stopped.
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