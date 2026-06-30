Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced a mission to shut all illegal sawmills in a week. Officials failing to act face departmental action. The drive aims to curb illegal logging and protect the state's forest resources.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Tuesday announced a statewide mission to identify, seize and permanently shut down all illegal sawmills operating across the state and warned of taking strict departmental action against officials who fail to act against such illegal operations in their respective jurisdictions.

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The Assam Minister said that protecting Assam's forests and biodiversity is a collective responsibility and asserted that the government is committed to preventing illegal logging and safeguarding the state's forest resources.

Statewide Enforcement Drive Begins

Following the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Forest Department has instructed all Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), Range Officers and other field officials to launch an intensive enforcement drive across every forest division.

"The operation has already begun, with officials directed to identify, seize and shut down illegal sawmills, particularly those operating in remote and interior areas where illegally felled timber is often processed," the Minister said.

Rigorous Inspections and Reporting

The Minister further said that every illegal sawmill must be seized immediately and all illegally stored timber confiscated.

"Officials have also been instructed to submit geo-tagged photographs and detailed division-wise and range-wise daily reports on enforcement action taken. Licensed sawmills will also be subjected to rigorous inspections to ensure they operate strictly within the limits of their approved licences. Officials have been directed to verify that no unauthorised machinery has been installed and that all timber stocks are supported by valid Transit Passes (TP), GST invoices, e-Way Bills and other mandatory legal documents," the Assam Forest Minister said.

Officials Warned of Strict Action

He warned that any Range Officer or DFO in whose jurisdiction illegal sawmills continue to operate will be held personally accountable and face departmental proceedings.

"We have launched this drive in mission mode. Our objective is to ensure that every illegal sawmill across Assam is shut down within the coming week," the Minister added.

Public Cooperation Sought

Expressing concern over reports of illegal timber being transported from forest areas, particularly from Goalpara across the Brahmaputra River to remote locations such as Baghbar, Minister Baruah stated the government would not allow organised forest destruction to continue.

Seeking public participation, the Minister appealed to citizens to report the location of illegal sawmills and provide photographs or other evidence. He announced a dedicated helpline number 94352-04444 through which information can be shared confidentially. He also urged people to report any instances of collusion between departmental officials and illegal sawmill operators, assuring that strict action would follow.

Supply Chain Under Scrutiny

The Minister further said that the Forest Department will now monitor the entire timber supply chain, including end users. He said action would also be initiated against individuals or commercial establishments found using timber without valid Transit Passes, GST documentation or other legally required records.

Reiterating the government's commitment to protecting Assam's forests, Minister Baruah sought the cooperation of departmental officials and the public to make the statewide campaign against illegal sawmills successful. (ANI)