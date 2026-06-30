Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George stated the Congress government is seriously monitoring the electoral roll revision and urged citizens to participate. He also reiterated the state's firm opposition to privatisation in the power sector.

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday said the Congress government was taking the Election Commission (EC)'s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls "very seriously" and appealed to all eligible citizens to participate in the exercise by submitting their enumeration forms.

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Speaking to the media, George said the party leadership was actively monitoring the exercise across the state. "The Congress party is taking the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls very seriously. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and our KPCC President are working on this across the state," he said. Urging voters to cooperate with election officials, George said, "No matter what we do, every eligible citizen must participate, fill out the enumeration forms, and submit them." He said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would visit every household three times to collect the forms. "BLOs will visit each household three times to collect the forms. From our party, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been activated and are on the ground," he added.

Karnataka opposes power sector privatisation

On the issue of privatisation in the power sector, George reiterated that the Karnataka government opposed the move and said the matter would be discussed by the state Cabinet. "Yesterday, our Energy Department held a meeting with the Engineers Association and other stakeholders. The Chief Minister has clearly stated that we are against privatisation. He will discuss the issue in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, and a final decision will be taken there," George said.

Referring to reports on the issue, he added, "This has already been reported in all newspapers. I cannot take a different stance. If it is not wanted, we will say we don't want it. We have never said we want privatisation. I stated yesterday that we oppose it. We have directed all ESCOMs to file objections, and KPTCL has also filed its objections."

CM launches SIR drive

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched the SIR of electoral rolls by filling out and submitting his enumeration form at his Sadashivanagar residence. The Chief Minister urged eligible citizens to verify their names in the electoral rolls, update their details and mobile numbers, and cooperate with Booth Level Officers during the exercise, which commenced across Karnataka on Tuesday and will continue till July 29.

Shivakumar said voters should complete the process within the stipulated timeline to ensure their names remain on the electoral rolls. He also said alternative documents, including residence and caste certificates, could be furnished where required.

The EC has launched Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision across 16 states and three Union Territories, covering more than 36 crore electors in a phased manner. For Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, the qualifying date is October 1. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, followed by claims and objections until September 4. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7. (ANI)