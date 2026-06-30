Two local youths in Kollam had already been drinking at another bar before coming to this one. They claim they simply asked for 'touchings' (bar snacks), but the staff refused and started beating them up.

Kollam: A huge fight broke out at a bar in Thevalakkara, Kollam, apparently because the staff refused to serve 'touchings'—what we commonly call chakna or bar snacks—with drinks. The incident, which happened two days ago, involved two young customers and the bar's employees. The youths have now filed a police complaint, alleging that the staff brutally attacked them. They claim the employees, who are from other states, used hockey sticks to thrash them after they questioned why no snacks were being served.

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According to the two local men, they had already had a few drinks at another bar before arriving here. "We just asked for some touchings. The staff said no and then they were the ones who started hitting us first," one of them said. A video of the incident clearly shows the staff beating the youths with what appear to be hockey sticks. There are also allegations that the local police are dragging their feet on the case. The youths claim that the Thekkumbhagam police have not yet registered a case on their complaint and are instead trying to help the bar owners push for a compromise. However, after the incident started getting a lot of attention and became controversial, the police have now filed a case against seven people.

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