Annapurna Bhandar: Stuck With The Form? Here's How To Get Your Rs 3000
The Annapurna Bhandar scheme's form filling is in full swing and will continue for the next 3 months. But many applicants are facing some common problems. Don't worry, we've got easy solutions for all of them right here.
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Annapurna Bhandar Form Fill-up
The form filling for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme is going on in full swing. You can do it both online and offline. However, most women in the state are keen on filling it online, but they are facing a few issues. Here are the solutions.
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Slow Site
Many people find the website won't open when they try to fill the Annapurna Bhandar form online. If this happens, just wait for a bit. The site is slow because many people are trying to fill the form at the same time. You can try filling it late at night or check your own internet connection.
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OTP Delay!
Sometimes, the OTP is delayed because of network problems. In such cases, first check the mobile number you have entered. Wait for a while before you use the 'Resend OTP' option.
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No Mistakes in Information
Make sure you don't make any mistakes while filling the Annapurna Bhandar form. Double-check all the information from your Aadhar card and other documents multiple times. Otherwise, all your hard work will go to waste.
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Focus on the File
To avoid problems while uploading documents, pay close attention to the file size. Use only JPG, JPEG, and PDF formats as specified.
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Form Submission
First, click the submit button after filling the form. If the button isn't working, don't panic. Double-check if you have filled out the entire form. The submit button won't work if any field is left empty.
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Problem Checking Status
Some people are facing problems while checking their application status. Don't panic if you can't see whether your form has been submitted. Just try again after some time. You will be able to check the status easily.
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What does the status mean?
Here's what the different application statuses mean:- Pending: Your application is in the queue for verification.- Under Verification: Government officials are checking your application and verifying your documents.- Approved: Your application has passed all checks. The process to send you the money has started.- Rejected: Your application has been cancelled due to errors in documents or other reasons.
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Have you received the money?
Once your application status shows 'Approved', you can go to the 'Payment Status' section on the portal. Here, you will find real-time updates on the money being transferred directly from the treasury to your bank account.
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Annapurna Bhandar's Payout Amount
Through this scheme, the state's BJP government will give Rs 3000 per month to eligible women. The process of distributing the money has already begun. However, the government is re-verifying all documents.
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Money Distribution
The form filling for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme will continue for the next three months. Meanwhile, those who were already beneficiaries of the old Lakshmir Bhandar scheme have started receiving money. Applications from new candidates are currently being screened and verified.
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