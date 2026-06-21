Over 1,000 people, including Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, joined a mass yoga session at Dehradun's City Forest Park for the 12th International Yoga Day, an event organised by the MDDA to promote health, spirituality, and community.

More than 1,000 people participated in a mass yoga session at City Forest Park in Dehradun on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day on Sunday, showcasing the growing integration of health, spirituality, environmental awareness, and community engagement in Uttarakhand.

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The programme was organised by the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and attended by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan as the chief guest. Senior officials, including Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister and MDDA Vice Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari, MDDA Secretary Mohan Singh Barniya, officials of the authority, representatives of various organisations, and residents took part in the event.

Participants performed various yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation exercises under the guidance of trained instructors. People from all age groups, including children, youth, women, and senior citizens, enthusiastically joined the programme and pledged to incorporate yoga into their daily routines.

Chief Guest on Yoga's Ancient Heritage

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan described yoga as an invaluable legacy of India's ancient culture and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating its global recognition. "Yoga is an invaluable heritage of India's ancient culture that has shown the world the path to healthy living. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has gained global recognition and millions of people across the world have adopted it as a way of life," Bardhan said.

He further emphasised the role of yoga in promoting mental and physical well-being. "Yoga establishes harmony between the body, mind and soul. In today's fast-paced and stressful life, it provides mental peace and positive energy. It is not only a means of individual well-being but also a movement towards building a healthier society and nation," he added.

Uttarakhand as a Global Yoga Hub

MDDA Vice Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari highlighted Uttarakhand's long-standing association with yoga and spiritual practices. "Uttarakhand has always been a land of yoga, meditation, penance and spiritual practice. The state government is continuously working to develop Uttarakhand as a global hub for yoga, Ayurveda, wellness and natural healing," Tiwari said.

He added that the state's natural environment, Himalayan landscape, and spiritual heritage provide immense potential for attracting yoga practitioners from across the world.

At the conclusion of the programme, certificates of appreciation were presented to yoga instructors for their contribution to promoting yoga awareness.

Park Inspection and Future Development

Following the event, Chief Secretary Bardhan inspected the 12-acre City Forest Park and reviewed facilities, including the Children's Park, cycling track, cafeteria, solar power plant, nursery, open gym, open-air theatre, EV charging station, and information centre. He directed officials to develop a QR code-based feedback system for visitors and stressed the importance of integrating technology with public participation to improve civic services.

Officials said MDDA will implement the suggestions received during the inspection on a priority basis and further strengthen digital services, public amenities, and environmental conservation measures at the park. (ANI)