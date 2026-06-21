Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was welcomed by supporters in Almora, where he spoke on development. He also issued a message for International Yoga Day, calling it India's heritage and crediting PM Modi for its global recognition.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand welcome from locals and party workers upon his arrival in the Danya area of the state's Almora district on Sunday. A large number of people gathered at the venue to greet the Chief Minister and listen to his address. Supporters felicitated Dhami and expressed their support for the State government's development agenda. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted various development projects being undertaken and outlined efforts aimed at improving infrastructure, public services, and overall socio-economic growth in the region.

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CM Dhami on International Yoga Day

In a message on the eve of International Yoga Day and said that yoga is an invaluable heritage of India's Sanatan culture. According to a release, he noted that under the visionary leadership and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has gained global recognition. Yoga has shown the world the path to a healthy and positive lifestyle, mental balance, and spiritual growth. Today, millions of people across the majority of countries worldwide have made yoga an integral part of their daily lives. Yoga has transcended geographical boundaries and emerged as a foundation for a strong society and a global medium for the welfare of humanity.

In his message the Chief Minister said, "Yoga has given India a distinct identity on the global stage, and the world now looks towards India for guidance in yoga," adding that yoga has conveyed the message of health and well-being to people across the country and the world. Great sage Patanjali showed humanity the path to a meaningful life through yoga. The practice of yoga unites the body, breath, and mind.

The Chief Minister said that yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a harmonious integration of body, mind, and soul. He emphasised that regular yoga practice plays a significant role in reducing stress, maintaining balance in life, and achieving even the most challenging goals.

Yoga is one of the defining symbols of India's ancient and rich cultural heritage and a precious gift from our sages to all humanity. Through yogic practice, people can remain physically and mentally healthy. (ANI)