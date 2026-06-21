Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of stealing crores in Ram Temple donations and protecting the culprits. He demanded arrests, questioning if the govt or faith should be saved. The UP govt has formed an SIT to investigate the alleged scam.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed the BJP over alleged irregularities in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donations, highlighting inaction by the probe agencies in the case. In an X post, Kejriwal alleged that crores of rupees were stolen off the offering at the Ram Temple. He called for a jail term for the people involved in the alleged irregularities and asked the government to protect the faith of the devotees. "The Ram Temple holds the faith of crores of Hindus. From that very Ram Temple, donations worth crores of rupees have been stolen, yet not a single FIR has been filed. Whom is the government protecting? No matter how big the people involved in this sin may be, throw them straight into jail. Protecting the faith of crores of people is essential," the former Delhi Chief Minister said.

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In a video posted on X, Kejriwal hinted at an attempt to protect the people involved in order to save the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. "It is being said that donations were stolen from the Ayodhya Ram Temple. It is said Crores of cash and boxes of jewellery were stolen. Neither UP Police, ED nor CBI filed an FIR. Both Centre and States have their (BJP) government, still there were no raids or arrests. Big names are involved, if an action is taken the government may fall. According to you, what should be saved, the government or the faith of crores of people?" he said.

UP Govt Forms SIT to Probe Allegations

Meanwhile, on June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT to investigate the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, IG (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports as soon as possible. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed citizens and political parties to refrain from statements that could hurt the sentiments of the devotees. On June 19, he urged people to wait for 15 days for the SIT report.

Opposition Slams Probe

The opposition has come heavy on the BJP over the issue. Earlier on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the UP government over the formation of the SIT, alleging widespread corruption and questioning the role of officials conducting the inquiry.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav, "In a state where IITs should have been built to create jobs and employment opportunities, SITs are being formed instead. So much corruption is taking place. The 'double engine' is like a double tank of corruption." (ANI)