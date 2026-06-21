A viral video captured a Delhi family littering on the road and then aggressively confronting the person who called them out. Instead of picking up the trash, a man from the family kicked it under the car, sparking outrage online and discussions on civic sense.

India's "entitlement over problematic behaviour" and "lack of civic sense" were called into question once more after a video went popular on social media. In the video, a man from Delhi was seen filming a car that was stopped on the side of the road close to a food stand. It turned out that after munching inside the automobile, the family seated inside had dumped rubbish on the road. The guy was spotted urging the family to pick up their rubbish while documenting the passengers, the strewn road, and the car's registration number.

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As the confrontation continued, one of the family members- a man- got out of the vehicle and started aggressively reacting to the confrontation. Ultimately, instead of picking up the plastic bags and plates, the man was seen kicking the trash under the car.

The incident received a lot of responses as soon as it got viral. While some blamed the occurrence on a "lack of fear against law, order, and punishment," the majority urged for legal action.

“A family was sitting in a car, eating snacks and throwing their trash onto the road in Delhi. When a man saw this, he confronted them and said, Don’t throw your trash on the road. Pick it up They argued with him and replied, Tere baap ka road hai?” the post read.

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Internet Reacts

"Roadside eating helps many small businesses but is a big source of garbage on roads… govt needs to kicks some sense into such idiots polluting everywhere. Even roadside dhabas should have some responsibility to ensure garbage is collected and places around their shops are clean,” a user said.

“Am I the only one who noticed the blue Street sign board is hidden by posters? That is also a problem,” added another person. Polite conversation would have brought different reactions. Confrontation in voice peps up someone. It’s still wrong anyways,” added another.