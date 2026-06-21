PM Modi commissioned INS Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray in Kolkata, highlighting that 40 Made-in-India warships have joined the Navy with 45 more under construction. He emphasized the maritime sector's role as an 'employment engine' for India.

Hailing India's indigenous industrial and maritime capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that about 40 Made-in-India warships and submarines have joined the Navy in recent years, and 45 large naval platforms are under construction. PM Modi participated in the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray into the Indian Navy in Kolkata, West Bengal.

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Maritime sector an 'employment engine'

Addressing the tri-commissioning ceremony of three indigenous vessels, PM Modi said that the maritime sector is not an isolated sector and called it the "employment engine of a developed India." He said that, as a creator, India will also be a global decision maker in the maritime sector.

The Prime Minister said, "India aspires to be a Nirmata (creator), and as a creator, we will also become Nirnayak (decisive). We are moving rapidly in this direction. In recent years, more than 40 Made-in-India warships and submarines have joined the Navy. This means that the Indian Navy gains a new strength almost every few weeks. Currently, 45 large naval platforms are under construction. This is not just a number; it is a testament to India's industrial capacity. It is a sign of India's future."

"India's maritime sector has the potential to create millions of new jobs in the coming years. This is why we don't consider the maritime sector merely an isolated sector. We see it as the employment engine of a developed India. A modern ship requires hundreds of tons of steel, electronics, machinery, and thousands of components, and thousands of companies work behind all this. This means that thousands of young people get employment," he added.

Further, he said that India has moved into the next phase of being a maritime power with its shipbuilding sector. He noted that more than 200 MSMEs contributed to the construction of the three ships commissioned today.

Hailing the policies for the manufacturing and shipbuilding sectors, the Prime Minister said, "More than 200 MSMEs contributed to the construction of the three ships commissioned today. We can imagine the vast number of jobs these 200 MSMEs, these small industries, would have generated. The time has come for India to enter the next phase of maritime power. Therefore, India has begun moving forward with a new vision for the shipbuilding sector."

"Numerous policy reforms have been implemented in recent years. Special steps have been taken to increase domestic manufacturing capacity, and shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling, and MRO are being viewed as a major national mission. The incentive package of Rs 70,000 crore announced for the shipping sector is not just an economic decision; it is an investment in India's maritime future," PM Modi said.

Three indigenous naval ships commissioned

The three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, were commissioned into the Indian Navy. The induction of three indigenously built frontline platforms will augment the strength of the Indian Navy.

Designed by the India Navy's Warship Design Bureau as well as by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and constructed by GRSE, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. (ANI)