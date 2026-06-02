- Home
- India
- Annapurna Bhandar Final List Out? Rs 3,000 Payout Begins June 3—Check If Your Name Is on the List
Annapurna Bhandar Final List Out? Rs 3,000 Payout Begins June 3—Check If Your Name Is on the List
The Rs 3,000 payment for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme will start hitting bank accounts from June 3rd. The government is finalising the beneficiary list today. Find out if your name is included and learn how to check your payment status
111
Image Credit : AI PHOTO
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
Excitement is building up for crores of women in West Bengal. The new state government is in the final stages of preparing to release funds for its major election promise, the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
211
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
Although the payment process was slated to begin from Wednesday, June 3rd, administrative sources confirm that large-scale fund transfers will start from the 3rd. Today is the crucial day the government finalises the first phase's Final Beneficiary List.
311
Image Credit : Asianet News
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
How will you know if your name made it to the list? To get the money directly in your bank account, your name must be on it. We've listed the steps below for you to check your application status.
411
Image Credit : Asianet News
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
First, head to the official portal. You can visit the government's revised portal, which is likely an updated version of the old Lakshmir Bhandar portal, or go to wb.gov.in. Once there, just click on the 'Track Application' or 'Check Status' link.
511
Image Credit : chatgpt
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
You can easily check if your application is 'Approved' by searching with your registered mobile number or your Aadhaar card number on the portal.
611
Image Credit : Asianet News
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
Good news for existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries. The government has automatically moved your data to the new portal. While you don't need to apply again, it's still very important to check your verification status.
711
Image Credit : AI PHOTO
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
If you prefer checking in person, you can go to your local Block Development Officer (BDO) office or the municipality office. They can help you confirm if your name is on the final list.
811
Image Credit : ai photo
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
The government is removing anyone who is not a permanent resident or citizen of West Bengal, such as infiltrators. They are also deleting the names of deceased beneficiaries and filtering out multiple applications from the same family.
911
Image Credit : AI PHOTE
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
This is a critical step! If your Aadhaar card is not linked to your bank account, or if Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is not active on the NPCI portal, you won't get the money. This is true even if your name is on the list.
1011
Image Credit : AI PHOTE
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
Under this scheme, every eligible woman will receive Rs 3,000 per month, which comes to Rs 36,000 a year. This applies to all categories, with no distinction between general and SC/ST. The government's goal is to quickly transfer this money directly into bank accounts after June 1st.
1111
Image Credit : AI
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026 Final Beneficiary List
So, what are you waiting for? Check your application status today itself. Also, make sure your bank account's KYC is updated so you don't miss out on the big payment drop on June 3rd.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos