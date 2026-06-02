Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Verification Process: Here’s Why You May Still Not Get the Money
The online application for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme has kicked off in the state, promising women Rs 3,000. But hold on, before the money starts rolling in from June 3, there's a tough verification process in place to stop any funny business.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Verification Process
The Annapurna Bhandar portal went live yesterday, and people can now fill the forms online. The government announced that money will be credited from Wednesday, with women in the state set to receive Rs 3,000. But now, a big update on the scheme's verification process has just come out.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Verification Process
Before this, women in the state received benefits under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, started by former CM Mamata Banerjee. Under that scheme, general category women received Rs 1,500 per month, while women from Scheduled Castes got Rs 1,700.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Verification Process
The BJP government had promised the Annapurna Bhandar scheme before the elections, assuring women of the state they would receive Rs 3,000. Fulfilling this promise, the government has started the application process from June 1.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Verification Process
You can apply for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme by visiting the official portal at https://scoialsrcurity.wb.gov.in/. Just click on the Annapurna Yojana link to start. But the main question everyone is asking is: will applying guarantee you the money?
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Verification Process
Reports say applicants need to fill out a detailed 11-page form for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme. You must provide all necessary details, which will then go through a strict verification. The government will check every detail to prevent any corruption. If your information is correct, you can expect the money from June 3.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Verification Process
To manage the registration process, the state government has appointed 22 senior officers, at the Secretary and Principal Secretary level, for 22 districts. State Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal made these appointments. Officials are also checking if ASHA workers, BLAs, and Anganwadi workers are properly distributing the forms door-to-door.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Verification Process
Speaking about the verification, the Chief Minister recently mentioned that in the past, even illegal immigrants and thousands of male Trinamool leaders wrongly received money. For the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, he stated that payments will start from Wednesday. The administration will give weekly updates on the number of verified applications, with about 2 lakh verifications happening daily.
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