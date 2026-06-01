How to check your DBT link status?

Follow these steps to verify if your link is done correctly:

Go to the menu option and click on 'Aadhaar Mapped Status'.

Type your Aadhaar number, enter the captcha, and click 'Check Status'.

You will get an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter the OTP and confirm. You will then see which bank account is linked for DBT and the date it was done.