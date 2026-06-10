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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Strong Winds for 6 Days
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon is gradually strengthening across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing rain-bearing clouds, gusty winds and thunderstorms. Check full forecast here
Monsoon Progresses Slowly Across AP and Telangana
The southwest monsoon has made inroads into parts of Rayalaseema and southern Telangana, but major regions including Hyderabad, central Telangana and much of coastal Andhra are still waiting for its full arrival. According to weather experts, unusual wind patterns over the Bay of Bengal have delayed the monsoon's advance, causing moisture-laden winds to drift towards Tamil Nadu instead.
ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall As Monsoon Nears
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects conditions to improve over the next few days, allowing the monsoon to expand further across both states. Forecast models suggest that Hyderabad and central Telangana could see the monsoon arrive within the next four to five days.
Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Likely Till June 15
A weather circulation extending across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is supporting cloud formation and rainfall activity. As a result, scattered rain, thunderstorms and occasional heavy showers are expected across coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Telangana between June 10 and June 15.
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40 kmph and 60 kmph. Telangana, particularly northern districts, could witness pockets of heavy rainfall. Hyderabad may experience cloudy afternoons followed by evening showers and thunderstorms.
In Andhra Pradesh, northern coastal districts including Visakhapatnam and nearby agency areas have a higher chance of receiving moderate to heavy rainfall, while many other districts may see intermittent light showers.
Strong Winds Rains the Biggest Concern
While rainfall intensity may vary from place to place, meteorologists say strong winds pose the greater risk. Gusts reaching up to 60 kmph have already caused disruptions, including fallen trees and damaged power lines in some areas.
Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid open spaces, large trees and power infrastructure. Fishermen have also been advised to stay away from the sea as rough weather and strong winds are expected to continue for several days.
Weather observers note that favourable oceanic conditions across the Indian Ocean are supporting moisture flow into the region, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall during the remainder of June. However, sudden weather changes and localized downpours remain possible, particularly during evening hours.
The weather pattern across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is becoming increasingly active as the southwest monsoon gradually expands. Residents should prepare for periodic rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the coming week while keeping a close watch on local weather advisories and IMD updates.
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