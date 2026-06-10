The southwest monsoon has made inroads into parts of Rayalaseema and southern Telangana, but major regions including Hyderabad, central Telangana and much of coastal Andhra are still waiting for its full arrival. According to weather experts, unusual wind patterns over the Bay of Bengal have delayed the monsoon's advance, causing moisture-laden winds to drift towards Tamil Nadu instead.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects conditions to improve over the next few days, allowing the monsoon to expand further across both states. Forecast models suggest that Hyderabad and central Telangana could see the monsoon arrive within the next four to five days.