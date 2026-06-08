6 6 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Lightning warning in AP.. Heatwaves on one side

In Andhra Pradesh, a trough is extending from Karnataka to the coastal region. Because of this, there's a chance of moderate rain with lightning in districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa, said Prakhar Jain, the MD of the Disaster Management Authority. However, a severe heatwave is also continuing in 56 mandals. Yesterday, Karedu in Prakasam district recorded a scorching 43.5 degrees. So, everyone needs to be careful until the weather changes completely. The IMD has advised farmers to plan their pre-sowing work but warned them not to stand under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms.