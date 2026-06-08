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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall As Monsoon Nears
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The scorching heat will finally reduce, but the IMD has also warned of heavy thunderstorms
The next 48 hours are very dangerous.. Lightning alert for AP, Telangana
The weather department has some cool news for people in the Telugu states who are tired of the scorching heat and humidity. The wait is over! The Southwest Monsoon is ready to hit Telangana on or before June 10. It's currently advancing strongly from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal and will become fully active in Telangana in the next two to three days.
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