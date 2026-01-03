- Home
People in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should get ready for cold weather again, as the short break from chill is ending and temperatures are expected to fall once more across the states.
Cold returns to the Telugu states
The cold is returning to the Telugu states after a short break. December was freezing, but the new year brought less wind and more fog, causing zero visibility in the mornings.
This is the reason for the reduced cold in Telangana
The recent warmth in Telangana was due to moist easterly winds. Now, northerly winds are taking over, bringing back the shivering cold from January 4, the weather department warns.
Single-digit temperatures again in Telangana from tomorrow
Today, Telangana's temps are above 11°C. But from tomorrow, they'll drop, hitting single digits in some districts like Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Medak, the weather department warns.
Lowest temperatures here...
On Friday, Medak district recorded the lowest temperature at 12.4°C. Other minimums were Adilabad 13.7°C, Ramagundam 16.6°C, Nizamabad 16.3°C, and Mahbubnagar 19.5°C.
Cold reduced in Hyderabad too
Temperatures also rose in Hyderabad, with Patancheru at 13.4°C. The city's average low was 18.3°C and the high was 27.1°C, with areas like Begumpet and Hakimpet seeing warmer nights.
Andhra Pradesh Weather
Andhra Pradesh is currently less cold but has extreme fog. Lows hit 8°C in Minumuluru and 10°C in Paderu. From Jan 4, temps will drop again as the cold returns, says the IMD.
