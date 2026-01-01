- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The cold has eased up in the Telugu states. But at the same time, the weather department is warning that rains might start in some places... Here's a look at which districts are likely to get rain
Changed weather in the Telugu states..
IMD Rain Alert: As temperatures rise, cold waves have subsided in the Telugu states, offering relief. However, the weather department warns of potential rain in some areas due to conditions in the Bay of Bengal.
Rain in these four districts...
No rain for Telangana, but AP will see rain for a few days. The AP Weatherman says a surface circulation will affect Coastal and Rayalaseema areas, with thunderstorms in Tirupati, Nellore, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts.
Andhra Pradesh weather...
Moist easterly winds are blowing from the Bay of Bengal. A surface circulation and western disturbance will also affect AP. Night temperatures in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema may be higher than normal for the next three days, meaning less cold.
Pleasant weather in Araku
The tourist spot Araku has pleasant weather. The cold has eased in areas like Vanjangi. This weekend, morning temps may drop below 10°C with dense fog causing zero visibility. It's a perfect time for tourists to visit.
Vizag Weather
In Visakhapatnam, the next 3 days will be hot and humid during the day. At night, expect pleasant, cool weather with clouds, said the AP Weatherman. He added that weather conditions will vary across North Andhra, Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema.
Telangana weather...
The cold has eased in Telangana since the new year, with minimum temps above 10°C. The Hyderabad weather center says this will continue until Jan 3. Adilabad recorded a low of 11.7°C, while Hyderabad's low was above 13°C.
