- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The cold has subsided in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. But weather experts are warning that other dangers are lurking for the people of both states and that they should be very careful
Weather in the Telugu states
The cold has eased in the Telugu states with a slight rise in temperatures. After record lows of 3-5 degrees in December, the new year brought warmer weather that will last a few more days.
Fog set to increase further
Though the cold has eased, fog persists and may increase in the next few days, says the Telangana Weather Man. East, South, and Central Telangana districts may see peak fog and zero visibility.
Dense fog in Telangana
The Weather Man urges caution in Telangana due to heavy fog. Avoid night and early morning travel unless necessary. Drivers, especially on the Outer Ring Road and highways, should be extra careful.
Telangana Weather Update
Temperatures have risen in Telangana districts that saw below 10°C for days. Even in colder areas like Adilabad, the chill has reduced. Lows are now above 10°C statewide, a trend lasting until Jan 3.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh
In Andhra Pradesh, rains have started as the cold subsides. The AP Weather Man warns of rain in Coastal and Rayalaseema districts, with thunderstorms in Tirupati, Nellore, and Chittoor.
