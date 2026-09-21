President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, for a three-day visit. She is set to be the Chief Guest at the 72nd National Film Awards and will also attend a university convocation and launch spiritual campaigns in Vadodara.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived on Monday in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district. She will confer honours at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony.

According to a release, the President was warmly welcomed by Governor Acharya Devvratji, Protocol Minister Praful Pansheriya, Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava, Nandod MLA Darshna Deshmukh, SSNNL MD Mukesh Puri, District Collector Ganga Singh, District Superintendent of Police Shri Vishakha Dabral, senior government officials and other dignitaries. President Murmu will attend the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony as the Chief Guest at Ekta Nagar on September 22. Dignitaries from across the country, prominent personalities from the film industry, and guests are arriving at Ekta Nagar to witness this prestigious national-level ceremony, being held at Ekta Nagar for the first time.

President's Three-Day Gujarat Itinerary

President Murmu will undertake a three-day visit to Gujarat from September 21 to 23.

On September 23, President Murmu will attend the 75th annual convocation ceremony of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara.

On the same day, she will launch the Brahma Kumaris' campaign 'Spiritual Awakening for World Renewal' and inaugurate the 'Global Spiritual Palace' Retreat Centre in Vadodara. The President will also virtually launch the Brahma Kumaris Nadiad campaign, 'Youth for Viksit Bharat: Awakening Inner Strength for Nation Building'. (ANI)