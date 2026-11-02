Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience a significant change in weather, with widespread rainfall forecast across several districts. Dense cloud cover is likely to persist throughout the day, bringing showers during both daytime and nighttime hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 28°C, while the minimum may settle around 23°C. Humidity levels are likely to remain high at approximately 83%.

Winds from the northeast are expected to blow at around 24 kmph. Rainfall may intensify during the evening and night, with some areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers.

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert to possible waterlogging and other rain-related disruptions. Farmers are encouraged to protect harvested crops and agricultural produce from rain, while fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to potentially rough conditions along the coast.