THUNDERSTORMS + SYSTEM RAINS in Telangana during October 30 - November 4 🌧️

After LONG TIME, finally we gonna witness ACTIVE RAINS in Telangana for next 6-7 days

Especially RED MARKED DISTRICTS to get MODERATE - HEAVY RAINS on November 2-4 due to the impact of DEPRESSION (OR CYCLONE) moving towards Ongole - Machilipatnam coasts on November 2/3 ⚠️🌧️🌀

While rest of Telangana including Hyderabad City to get LIGHT - MODERATE RAINS during next 5-6days

Plan accordingly dear people 🌧️👍

— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 30, 2026