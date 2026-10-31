Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone Murasu Triggers Red Alert, Heavy Rains
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Departments warn that Cyclone Murasu will hit Telangana hard along with Andhra Pradesh. People must prepare for heavy very heavy rainfall. Weather experts have issued a red alert for these specific districts
New Cyclone?
New Low-Pressure
Cyclone
Telangana
Telangana Weatherman
THUNDERSTORMS + SYSTEM RAINS in Telangana during October 30 - November 4 🌧️
After LONG TIME, finally we gonna witness ACTIVE RAINS in Telangana for next 6-7 days
Especially RED MARKED DISTRICTS to get MODERATE - HEAVY RAINS on November 2-4 due to the impact of DEPRESSION (OR CYCLONE) moving towards Ongole - Machilipatnam coasts on November 2/3 ⚠️🌧️🌀
While rest of Telangana including Hyderabad City to get LIGHT - MODERATE RAINS during next 5-6days
Plan accordingly dear people 🌧️👍
— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 30, 2026
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