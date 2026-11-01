The new cyclone will bring heavy rain to Odisha too. The weather office issued a yellow alert for Ganjam and Gajapati districts on November 2. Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri have an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain on November 3. Khurda, Puri, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi are on yellow alert. Officials have asked fishermen to avoid the rough sea. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told officials to restore power and communication quickly. He ordered backup power for 4500 BSNL and other telecom towers. West Bengal will not see any direct impact. Kolkata and South Bengal will get scattered light rain till Tuesday. North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar will get scattered rain till Wednesday. The weather will stay dry after that.