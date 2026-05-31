Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Extreme Heat and Thunderstorms Expected
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain highly unpredictable, with intense heatwaves affecting several regions while other districts receive rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds
Andhra Pradesh Sees Mix of Rain and Heatwave Conditions
Andhra Pradesh is witnessing contrasting weather patterns, with some districts expected to receive rainfall while others continue to battle extreme heat. According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts on Sunday. Several other districts may also experience isolated light to moderate showers.
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At the same time, high temperatures remain a concern, with mercury levels touching 42°C to 44°C in several areas. Authorities have warned that severe heatwave conditions may affect 17 mandals across the state.
Telangana Braces for Prolonged Heat Till June 3
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has cautioned that intense heat and heatwave conditions are likely to continue across Telangana until June 3. Daytime temperatures in many districts are expected to remain between 41°C and 45°C, making outdoor activities challenging during peak afternoon hours.
Weather officials indicated that temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant drop over the next two days, keeping the heat stress levels elevated across the state.
Thunderstorms, Lightning and Safety Advisory Issued
Despite the prevailing heat, weather experts have also forecast scattered rainfall in parts of both states. Some areas could witness thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and lightning activity.
Officials have advised residents, especially farmers and livestock caretakers, to remain alert during stormy conditions. People have been urged to avoid taking shelter under trees, staying near electric poles, or venturing into open fields during thunderstorms to minimize the risk of accidents.
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