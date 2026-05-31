Andhra Pradesh is witnessing contrasting weather patterns, with some districts expected to receive rainfall while others continue to battle extreme heat. According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts on Sunday. Several other districts may also experience isolated light to moderate showers.

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At the same time, high temperatures remain a concern, with mercury levels touching 42°C to 44°C in several areas. Authorities have warned that severe heatwave conditions may affect 17 mandals across the state.