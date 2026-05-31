The mother of a teen murdered in Ghaziabad's Khoda thanked PM Modi and CM Yogi after the main accused was killed in a police encounter. She now demands the houses of the other six accused be bulldozed. A UP minister has assured strict action.

Victim's Mother Thanks PM Modi, Demands Further Action

Saroj, the mother of Surya Pratap Chauhan, the deceased victim in the Khoda teen murder case, on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the main accused was killed in an encounter after sustaining injuries. Asad, the main accused in the Surya Pratap Chauhan murder case, was a resident of the Khoda area. "I thank PM Modi, CM Yogi and even the people from the media who raised our voice and my child got justice... The houses of the remaining six accused should be bulldozed," Saroj told ANI.

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'No Place for Criminals': UP Minister

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma visited the victim's residence and asserted that criminals would not be spared in the state. "There is no place for criminals in Uttar Pradesh. Anyone who commits a crime will face strict punishment. Surya Chauhan's murderer, Asad, first brutally killed a minor child and then went on to attack the police. Therefore, he has received his due justice. The government strictly operates under the law and abides by the rules... This criminal was neutralised by the police in an encounter today. Stern action will be taken against the remaining accomplices, and the law will remain completely impartial," he told ANI.

Encounter and Case Background

Earlier in the day, the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate said that Asad, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter conducted by teams from Khoda and Indirapuram police stations in the Khoda police station area.

A teen died after being stabbed by a youth in the Ghaziabad area under the Khoda police station limits, officials said. Indirapuram ACP Abhishek Srivastava said on Friday, "On May 28th, at around 3.30 pm, information was received in the Khoda PS that a youth had been stabbed by another boy. Upon receiving this information, police immediately arrived at the scene and admitted the child to a nearby hospital for treatment. The child died during treatment. A written complaint has been received from the family, and the accused has been charged under relevant sections. Teams have been formed to search for the accused boy."

Meanwhile, the victim's mother alleged that her son was lured before being attacked. "On Eid, a boy named Arshad tricked my child into calling him. He was asked if he had ever seen a goat being slaughtered, to which he replied no. Then my child was stabbed... I want justice...," the deceased mother told ANI on Friday. (ANI)