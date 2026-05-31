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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City to Witness Moderate Rain; IMD Warns 17 Districts of Heavy Showers
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rainfall activity over the coming days, with weather officials issuing a heavy rain alert for 17 districts. Chennai may receive moderate showers
Heavy Rain Warning Issued for 17 Tamil Nadu Districts
The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that several atmospheric systems are influencing weather conditions across southern India. A trough extending across central-western, southwestern and Kanyakumari sea regions, along with upper-air cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and the southeast Arabian Sea, is expected to trigger rainfall across Tamil Nadu.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Across Tamil Nadu Until May 31; IMD Predicts Cooler Weather
Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in many parts of the state. Heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, is expected in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram.
Rainfall Activity Expected to Continue for the Next Three Days
According to the forecast, similar weather conditions are likely to persist from June 1 to June 3. Many districts across Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may continue to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
The same group of western and northern districts is expected to remain vulnerable to isolated heavy rain events and strong winds during this period. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert for sudden weather changes, lightning activity and localized waterlogging in low-lying areas.
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Isolated areas of the city may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain around 36–37°C, while minimum temperatures may hover between 25°C and 28°C.
Fishermen Advised Against Venturing into the Sea
Weather officials have issued a strong warning for fishermen operating in coastal and offshore waters.
Between May 31 and June 3, winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kanyakumari sea areas. Similar conditions are forecast over large parts of the Andaman Sea, Andhra Pradesh coastal waters, southern Bay of Bengal and parts of the central-west Bay of Bengal.
In the Arabian Sea, strong winds ranging from 35–45 kmph, with gusts reaching 55 kmph, are likely over Kerala coastal waters, the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and adjoining Maldives regions between May 31 and June 1.
Given the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been strongly advised to avoid venturing into the affected marine zones until conditions improve.
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