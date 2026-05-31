According to the forecast, similar weather conditions are likely to persist from June 1 to June 3. Many districts across Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may continue to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The same group of western and northern districts is expected to remain vulnerable to isolated heavy rain events and strong winds during this period. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert for sudden weather changes, lightning activity and localized waterlogging in low-lying areas.

For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Isolated areas of the city may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain around 36–37°C, while minimum temperatures may hover between 25°C and 28°C.