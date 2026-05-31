Chief Ministers and BJP leaders across India tuned into the 134th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. In the episode, the PM lauded recent athletic achievements and spoke with sprinters Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur.

Nationwide Engagement with Mann Ki Baat's 134th Episode

Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and senior political figures from the BJP across India tuned in to listen to the 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday, reflecting its continued reach and resonance nationwide.

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From Delhi to Dehradun, Patna to Chennai, political leaders engaged with the programme, highlighting its significance in connecting governance with citizens' concerns.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra joined the broadcast, following the PM's message and updates directly from the national capital.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened attentively to the 134th episode from Dehradun, while in Bihar, minister Vijay Sinha and senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain engaged with the programme from Patna.

Uttar Pradesh also saw active participation, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary tuning in from Lucknow.

In Rajasthan, State BJP President Madan Rathore followed the broadcast from Jaipur, reflecting the party's focus on connecting with public messaging.

In the northeastern state of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha listened to the programme from Agartala, while in the south, Tamil Nadu saw Union Minister L Murugan tuning in from Chennai.

The 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat continued Prime Minister Modi's effort to reach citizens directly, emphasising governance, national initiatives, and public engagement.

PM Lauds Athletes for New National Record

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister began his Mann Ki Baat programme with the recent achievements of Indian athletes in athletics and said the national record in the 100-metre race had been broken thrice in two days at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi.

PM Modi spoke with Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur, who talked about their practice, friendship and also healthy competition.

Gurindervir Singh said they were friends and helped each other in practice, but during a race, they are competitors.

Gurindervir Singh, who is in the Indian Navy, said he is the country's fastest sprinter and has created a new national record of completing the 100-metre race in 10.09 seconds. The athlete also said that when his mother discouraged him from watching television as a child and told him to focus on studies, he had told her that she would watch him on television one day.

"Today I feel very happy when they watch me on television," Gurindervir Singh said.

Gurindervir clocked a sensational 10.09 seconds at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi earlier this month, becoming the first Indian man to breach the 10.10-second barrier in the blue-riband event. (ANI)