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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Unseasonal Rains And Extreme Heat Disrupt Weather In Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Unseasonal rain and scorching heat are creating chaotic weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While several districts are witnessing thunderstorms and showers, intense heatwave
Rain Alert Issued For Several Andhra Pradesh Districts
Weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh have turned unstable due to a surface circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and a trough extending towards southern Telangana. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, several districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Rains: Bengaluru Likely to Witness Hailstorms, Heavy Rain Across State
Districts including Bapatla, Prakasam, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Chittoor, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool and Nandyal are expected to witness rainfall activity. Officials have also warned people to stay cautious during thunderstorms as lightning strikes may occur in isolated areas.
The sudden spell of rain has brought temporary relief from the heat in some regions, but changing weather patterns continue to create uncertainty for farmers and daily commuters.
Severe Heatwave Continues To Trouble Coastal Andhra
Even as rains are reported in some areas, heatwave conditions remain intense across many districts of Andhra Pradesh. Temperatures crossed 41 degrees Celsius in several places on Wednesday, with Salur in Parvathipuram Manyam district recording 41.8 degrees Celsius.
Authorities have warned that temperatures could rise further to around 45 to 46 degrees Celsius in districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and Guntur.
Health officials are urging residents to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours unless necessary. People have also been advised to stay hydrated and take extra care of children and elderly family members. Heatstroke cases are becoming a growing concern, with reports of fatalities linked to extreme heat emerging from Srikakulam district.
Hyderabad And Telangana Receive Relief From Rainfall
Telangana is also witnessing mixed weather conditions. While sunny weather continues during parts of the day, many districts including Hyderabad have experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds.
The rain brought a noticeable drop in temperatures across Hyderabad after showers lashed the city earlier this week. Residents enjoyed cooler weather conditions on Wednesday, and meteorological officials expect temperatures to remain slightly lower for the next 24 hours.
However, untimely rainfall has caused problems for farmers in several districts. Paddy crops kept for drying have reportedly been damaged due to unexpected showers, leaving many farmers worried about crop losses.
The weather department has advised people in Telangana to remain cautious as sudden changes in weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds, may continue over the next few days.
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