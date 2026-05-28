Weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh have turned unstable due to a surface circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and a trough extending towards southern Telangana. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, several districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

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Districts including Bapatla, Prakasam, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Chittoor, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool and Nandyal are expected to witness rainfall activity. Officials have also warned people to stay cautious during thunderstorms as lightning strikes may occur in isolated areas.

The sudden spell of rain has brought temporary relief from the heat in some regions, but changing weather patterns continue to create uncertainty for farmers and daily commuters.