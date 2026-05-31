A buffalo's dead body was found tied to a stone and sunk in the Cheruvadi river in Kozhikode's Kodiyathur. Locals are protesting this shocking act of cruelty. The police have now started an investigation into the incident.

In a shocking incident from Kozhikode, a buffalo’s dead body was found in a river, tied to a stone and partially submerged, sparking outrage among locals. The incident took place in the Chaliyar river near Cheruvadi in Kodiyathur, where residents were left horrified by the cruel and disturbing discovery of the animal.

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The body was found in the Cheruvadi area, which falls under Ward 15 of the Kodiyathur Panchayat. Authorities and locals are still unsure whether the buffalo was drowned while it was alive or whether its body was dumped into the river after death. Adding to the mystery, the animal was found with a tag number attached to its ear, which may help in identifying its owner or tracing its origin.

After being alerted by residents, Ward member Kasna immediately informed the police and other local representatives. Soon after, officials and villagers rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The buffalo’s body was seen half-sunk in the water, making recovery difficult. A JCB was brought in to carefully pull the carcass out of the river.

Following the recovery, the buffalo’s body was buried in a nearby plot of land as per procedure. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the incident. Locals have expressed strong anger and demanded strict action against those responsible for this cruel act.