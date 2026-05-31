A Mumbai man threw one of the most extravagant birthday parties ever, not for a family member or friend, but for his beloved pet cat.

A Mumbai man threw one of the most extravagant birthday parties ever, not for a family member or friend, but for his beloved pet cat. The now-viral video, shared by Instagram user Abhinav, captures the grand birthday celebration organised for his cat, Jabhya. Complete with cake-cutting, music, dancing, and a crowd that appeared to include much of the neighbourhood, the event looked more like a local festival than a pet’s birthday party.

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The video opens with Abhinav seated beside Jabhya at a decorated table. Holding the cat’s paws gently, he cuts a birthday cake as people around them cheer enthusiastically.

The video then shifts outdoors, revealing a giant birthday poster dedicated to Jabhya hanging from Abhinav’s balcony.

Clips showed family members and friends dancing energetically to music, a live band adding to the festive atmosphere, and large quantities of food being prepared as the celebrations spilled into the neighbourhood.

Captioning the viral video, Abhinav wrote, “Jabya jayanti 2k26. Probably the hardest birthday party ever.”

The over-the-top celebration quickly went viral, drawing thousands of amused reactions. Many users joked that Jabhya’s birthday looked far more exciting than their own celebrations.

Several commenters humorously suggested that the cat appeared to be enjoying a better social life than most humans.