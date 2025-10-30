- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Just as the weather department predicted, Cyclone Montha has unleashed its fury. After causing chaos in Andhra Pradesh, the storm is now hitting Telangana
Cyclone Montha's destruction
Cyclone Montha, after hitting Andhra Pradesh, is now wrecking Telangana. Streams overflowed, disrupting life. It changed course, now affecting north and south Telangana districts.
Fierce form in Telangana
Rains haven't stopped since Wednesday night. Districts like Warangal are hit hard, with overflowing streams, collapsed homes, and power outages. Heavy rain is expected to continue.
Holidays for schools and colleges
Due to heavy rains, schools in districts like Warangal are closed. Raging streams have damaged roads, and trains are halted or diverted. Traffic is rerouted on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.
Flood threat to 16 districts
Flood risk in Godavari basin districts like Adilabad and Nizamabad. A red alert is on for Warangal and Hanumakonda for 24 more hours. Parvathagiri saw 34.8 cm of rain.
Rescue operations
NDRF teams have started rescue operations in districts like Hanumakonda and Warangal. People in low-lying areas are being moved to safer places. Officials have warned people to stay indoors.