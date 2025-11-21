- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Senyar To Bring Heavy Rainfall? Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Senyar To Bring Heavy Rainfall? Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Senyar Alert: It looks like the Telugu states can't escape another cyclone threat. A cyclone is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal this month
Heavy rains ahead for the Telugu states
Rains have returned to the Telugu states, starting as light showers. Weather agencies warn of heavy to very heavy rain by month-end as conditions in the Bay of Bengal are favorable.
Cyclone Senyar in the Bay of Bengal..?
Still reeling from Cyclone Montha, people are now worried about a new cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal. It might hit the AP coast, with favorable conditions in the next 5-6 days.
From low pressure to a cyclone
A circulation over the Bay of Bengal may form a low-pressure area by Nov 22. APSDMA says it will become a depression by Nov 24 and a cyclone by Nov 26-27, hitting the AP coast by Nov 29.
Heavy rains in AP
Rains have begun in AP due to a low-pressure system. APSDMA warns of heavy rain from Nov 27-29 in coastal and Rayalaseema areas. Farmers should protect their harvest. Call 112 for help.
Rains in the Telugu states today
No rain is expected in Telangana on Friday (Nov 21). However, AP may see moderate showers in Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati. Rains will start in Telangana from Sunday.
These are the next 5 cyclones
Each cyclone gets a name from a different country. Montha was from Thailand. The next, 'Senyar,' is from the UAE. Future names include 'Ditwa' (Yemen) and 'Arnab' (Bangladesh).
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Also check the latest weather reports and real-time forecasts from the IMD (India Meteorological Department). Get live updates on Kolkata Weather, Chennai Weather, Bengaluru Weather, Mumbai Weather and other cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Follow expert insights on Climate Change and Pollution levels affecting your city. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.