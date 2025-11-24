Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Expected Because of Low Pressure? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is expected to become a cyclone in the next 48 hours. While it will cause heavy rain and gusty winds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Kolkata Weather
The low pressure is gradually approaching. The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is moving west and northwest. It's expected to intensify into a depression by Monday. Sources say it might strengthen into a cyclone in the next 48 hours.
Low Pressure Effect in Bengal
According to the Alipore weather office, the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is currently over the South Andaman Sea. It has become more defined in the last 24 hours. This will affect Bengal. Find out what the weather will be like.
Low Pressure To Move West-Northwest
There's also a cyclonic circulation 7.6 km above sea level. By Monday, it will intensify into a low-pressure system and move west-northwest. As a result, the sea near Andaman will be rough until Monday, November 24, according to the weather office.
Sea Condition
According to sources, the sea will be rough today even without rain. Similarly, on Tuesday, gusty winds of 40 to 50 km/h may blow over the sea. Heavy rain is possible in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.
Low Pressure To Cylone?
The weather office reports the low pressure may intensify into a cyclone in the next 48 hours. However, Bengal won't be affected immediately. The weather will remain dry for now. Today's max city temp will be 27°C and min will be 17°C.
