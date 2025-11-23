Image Credit : stockPhoto

Since it's currently paddy harvesting season, officials are advising farmers to take precautions to avoid crop damage. After harvesting, the paddy should be gathered into heaps immediately. With a chance of rain, the paddy must be completely covered and protected. Use tarps or plastic sheets to prevent moisture and discoloration. They also suggest that if the grains get wet, they should be dried quickly and stored in warehouses to prevent sprouting.