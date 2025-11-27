- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The meteorological department had announced heavy rains due to Cyclone Senyar. However, everyone breathed a sigh of relief as the cyclone changed its path
Cyclone Ditva
A new low-pressure system, named 'Ditva,' is strengthening and may become a cyclone by Nov 28-29, bringing heavy rain to Tamil Nadu and South Andhra.
Heavy rain forecast for Andhra-Tamil Nadu coast
Ditva's impact is expected from Nov 29 to Dec 2, with heavy rain in Nellore, Prakasam, and North Tamil Nadu. Wind speeds may hit 45-50 km/h. A fishing ban is in effect.
Extreme weather trends in Telangana: CSE Report Warning
A CSE report highlights rising extreme weather. In Jan-Sep 2025, Telangana saw 54 abnormal weather days, including heavy rain, floods, and lightning, indicating climate shifts.
Depression near Sri Lanka
With Senyar gone, a new low-pressure system near Sri Lanka is intensifying. It may bring rain to AP and Telangana from Fri-Sun. Skies will be cloudy, but the cold will ease slightly.
Cold subsiding
Temperatures in Telangana are rising after a cold spell. Meanwhile, the Met department warns of heavy rains in coastal AP and Rayalaseema, urging residents to take precautions.
