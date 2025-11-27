- Home
Bengaluru is expected to see partly cloudy skies today with mild daytime temperatures and cool mornings and evenings. Air quality will remain moderate, and most parts of Karnataka will experience dry and sunny weather, except some coastal activity.
Thursday Weather Outlook for Bengaluru
Bengaluru is set for a largely dry and stable Thursday, with no significant weather systems influencing the city. Skies will remain partly cloudy through the day, offering a mix of sunshine and shade. While the Bay of Bengal circulation near Sri Lanka could influence regional weather, meteorologists say the chances of rain in Bengaluru over the next seven days remain low.
Temperature and Sky Conditions
The city will experience a generally cloudy sky with mist likely during the early morning hours in select areas. On 27 November, a partly cloudy sky is expected, with brief sunny spells. Day temperatures will hover around 28°C, while evenings are set to cool down to around 19°C, accompanied by moderate humidity.
Mornings and evenings will feel pleasantly cool due to cloud cover, though daytime conditions remain comfortable for outdoor activities. Winds will blow at 22.7 km/h, with an overall humidity of 73%.
Air Quality and Advisory
Bengaluru’s air quality is expected to stay in the moderate range, with AQI values fluctuating between 76 and 150. Gentle winds will help disperse pollutants, preventing any major deterioration.
Residents are advised to monitor AQI updates and stay aware of any health advisories. While rainfall is unlikely, carrying an umbrella is recommended due to variable cloud cover.
Weather Across Karnataka
Most parts of Karnataka will experience dry and sunny conditions today, though some regions including Bengaluru may see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay warm, especially in Raichur, Ballari, and Udupi, which are expected to record the highest daytime temperatures.
Coastal areas could see increased weather activity due to a recent low-pressure system that brought heavy rain, but inland regions remain largely unaffected.
