Image Credit : X

The city will experience a generally cloudy sky with mist likely during the early morning hours in select areas. On 27 November, a partly cloudy sky is expected, with brief sunny spells. Day temperatures will hover around 28°C, while evenings are set to cool down to around 19°C, accompanied by moderate humidity.

Mornings and evenings will feel pleasantly cool due to cloud cover, though daytime conditions remain comfortable for outdoor activities. Winds will blow at 22.7 km/h, with an overall humidity of 73%.