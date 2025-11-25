- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Updates: A series of low-pressure systems are forming in the Bay of Bengal. The weather department is warning that these will intensify and bring heavy rains to the Telugu states
Cyclone Senyar threat
IMD Weather Alert: A cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is worrying people. Rains have begun in Andhra Pradesh, with light showers in Telangana. The low-pressure system may become a cyclone.
Another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
A severe low-pressure system is over the South Andaman Sea. Another low-pressure area is likely to form today in the Comorin and Southwest Bay of Bengal-Sri Lanka regions.
Depression today
APSDMA says the current low-pressure system will become a depression. It's moving west-northwest and could become Cyclone 'Senyar' in the South Bay of Bengal within 48 hours.
Rains in AP
APSDMA warns of moderate to heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh. If the cyclone hits AP, some districts will see heavy impact. Rains in several districts are expected to intensify.
Heavy rains at the end of this month
Moderate rains are likely in South Coastal and Rayalaseema from Nov 25-28. The weather dept warns of heavy rains in these districts on Nov 29 and 30 due to low pressure.
Farmers... be careful
It's paddy harvest season. APSDMA advises farmers to take precautions against rain damage: stack crops, store them safely, and cover them with tarps to protect the grain.
Cold subsides in Telangana
Weather in Telangana is calm, and the cold has eased. No rain is expected for the next 4-5 days. Showers might occur after Cyclone Senyar makes landfall, says the weather center.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.