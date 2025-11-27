- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A strengthening low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain across Tamil Nadu, alerts issued for several districts as the weather pattern moves towards the State this weekend
Low-Pressure Area Strengthens Over Bay of Bengal
The well-marked low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal continues to grow, prompting the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) to maintain its forecast of heavy rain across south Tamil Nadu and the delta districts. The system’s influence is also expected to expand to north Tamil Nadu as the weekend approaches. Officials explained that although Cyclone Senyar remains over coastal northeast Indonesia, it is not expected to affect Tamil Nadu.
Depression Likely to Form and Move Toward Tamil Nadu
Meteorologists are closely tracking the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, southeast Sri Lanka and the equatorial Indian Ocean, anticipating that it may help reduce the season’s rain deficit by month-end. According to RMC assessments, the system could intensify into a depression by Thursday and further strengthen as it moves toward the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts by Saturday.
Alerts Issued for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall
A yellow alert has been issued for five south coastal and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur, with heavy rainfall expected on Thursday. As the weather system strengthens, the RMC has placed delta and adjoining regions such as Ariyalur and Cuddalore under orange and yellow alerts for Friday, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain. By Saturday, widespread rainfall is anticipated, with northern districts forecast to receive intense showers of up to 21 cm through Sunday. Chennai and nearby districts may also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during the weekend.
RMC Tracks System’s Progress; Rainfall Deficit May Shrink
The RMC continues to monitor the system’s development and projected path. Officials noted that the current atmospheric situation suggests the system could intensify into a deep depression, and rainfall alerts may be updated based on future changes in strength and movement. They also pointed out that the prolonged dry spell earlier in the month had reduced seasonal rainfall, but the State’s overall total has now reached 34.8 cm—slightly above the average of 33.5 cm recorded since October 1.
