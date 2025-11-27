Image Credit : our own

A yellow alert has been issued for five south coastal and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur, with heavy rainfall expected on Thursday. As the weather system strengthens, the RMC has placed delta and adjoining regions such as Ariyalur and Cuddalore under orange and yellow alerts for Friday, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain. By Saturday, widespread rainfall is anticipated, with northern districts forecast to receive intense showers of up to 21 cm through Sunday. Chennai and nearby districts may also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during the weekend.