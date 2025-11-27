Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Alipore Met Office Issues MAJOR Alert; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter's spell begins in the last week of November. How will the weather be on Thursday? Get detailed weekly weather updates from North to South. Check Forecast
Possibility of Cyclone Formation
Twin depressions in the Bay of Bengal raise cyclone fears. No direct impact on Bengal, but winds may shift. Bad weather in Andaman & Nicobar. Warnings for tourists & fishermen.
Rain due to the Depression
A depression in the Malacca Strait is moving west-northwest, likely to intensify into a cyclone. Another system is near Sri Lanka. Fog chances will increase in the state.
South Bengal's Weather
Day and night temps are below normal. Kolkata is at 16°C. Temps will rise by 2-3 degrees in the next few days. South Bengal has dry weather with a slight winter feel at night.
North Bengal Weather Update
No rain expected. North Bengal will stay dry with temps near normal. The winter chill continues, especially at night. Darjeeling is at 5°C. Fog is likely in some areas.
Kolkata's Temperature to Drop Further
Day and night temps are below normal. Morning fog, then clear skies. Kolkata's minimum is around 16°C. It will be 17-19°C in the coming days, with a slight dip then a rise.
Weather in Other States
Extreme heavy rain warning for Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Heavy rain is forecast for Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Pondicherry. Dense fog is likely in Nagaland and Mizoram.
