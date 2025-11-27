Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai Breathes Toxic Air Equivalent to 6 Cigarettes a Day
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai’s air quality has deteriorated sharply, with several areas crossing AQI 300 and PM2.5 levels rising to dangerous highs. Dense fog, construction dust, toxic particles have pushed city into a severe pollution phase
Rising AQI Pushes Mumbai Into Hazardous Zone
Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Wednesday, with Malad West (308) and Borivali East (303) slipping into the “very poor” category. The citywide AQI rose to 198 from the previous day’s 172, edging closer to the “poor” zone. Dense fog in several pockets further reduced visibility and highlighted the growing pollution crisis.
PM2.5 Levels Equal to Multiple Cigarettes a Day
The PM2.5 concentration surged to nearly 200 micrograms per cubic meter in some locations and hovered around 150 citywide by evening, according to AQI.in. Experts translated this level of pollution to the equivalent of inhaling smoke from 6–7 cigarettes a day, putting even non-smokers at risk of daily lung damage. Several areas, including Mulund, Powai, Andheri, and Borivali, recorded PM2.5 levels between 150 and 200.
Construction Activity Adds to the Worsening Air
Local residents expressed concern over the persistent dust generated by ongoing construction work. A Bandra resident, Shyam Shukla, indicated that multiple buildings in the area were under development and that trucks delivering materials arrived early every day, leaving residents without clean morning air.
BMC Tightens Guidelines and Issues Online Notices
To curb construction-related pollution, the BMC has enforced 27 mandatory guidelines for builders. Non-compliance may attract strict action. The municipal body has begun issuing online notices to violators and receiving digital responses. However, officials have not yet revealed the number of builders penalized so far.
