Image Credit : Getty

The PM2.5 concentration surged to nearly 200 micrograms per cubic meter in some locations and hovered around 150 citywide by evening, according to AQI.in. Experts translated this level of pollution to the equivalent of inhaling smoke from 6–7 cigarettes a day, putting even non-smokers at risk of daily lung damage. Several areas, including Mulund, Powai, Andheri, and Borivali, recorded PM2.5 levels between 150 and 200.