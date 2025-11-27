- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Falls in Delhi-NCR; Pollution Curbs Partially Lifted
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Falls in Delhi-NCR; Pollution Curbs Partially Lifted
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is witnessing a rise in winter chill as temperatures drop sharply during the night. Pollution levels have shown slight improvement, prompting CAQM to lift GRAP Stage III while retaining Stage I, II restrictions
Temperature pattern for the day
Weather conditions in Delhi-NCR have turned noticeably colder, especially during late night and early morning hours. Forecasts indicate that temperatures between midnight and 6 am may hover around 13–15°C. Afternoon readings are expected to rise to about 22–23°C before cooling again to nearly 17–19°C in the evening and night.
Gradual improvement in air quality
Officials observed that pollution levels have shown consistent improvement over the last several days. Delhi’s AQI touched around 327 on Wednesday, and meteorological agencies predicted that the air quality would likely stay in the “very poor” category rather than deteriorating further.
CAQM’s decision on restrictions
The CAQM reviewed IMD and IITM assessments and decided that GRAP Stage III would be withdrawn with immediate effect. The committee mentioned during its evaluation that recent atmospheric changes and slight improvement in AQI supported this relaxation.
Stage I and II measures to continue
Despite the withdrawal of Stage III, authorities confirmed that Stage I and II restrictions would remain active. Agencies have been instructed to strictly implement these curbs so that air quality does not slip into the Severe range. Construction sites previously shut for violations will not be allowed to reopen unless special approval is granted by CAQM.
