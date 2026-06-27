UP CM Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for two electronics plants in Gautam Buddha Nagar, highlighting the state's goal to become an electronics hub. He also inaugurated a BJP training campaign for party workers in Gorakhpur.

UP's Electronics Manufacturing Push

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of electronics manufacturing plants of Amber and Ascent in Gautam Buddha Nagar and highlighted the state's push towards becoming a hub for electronics production and exports.

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Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, CM said that the vision is to transform India into a global hub for electronic components manufacturing. "The goal is to transform India into a hub for electronic components, and this very vision has brought us to where we stand today--a moment that brings joy to us all," he said.

The Chief Minister further said India is now moving towards self-reliance in electronics manufacturing. "No one had ever imagined that products we once imported from the global market could be manufactured right here and exported worldwide," he said.

Jewar's Transformation from 'Jungle Raj' to 'Mangal Raj'

Referring to development in Jewar, he said the region has witnessed a major transformation under the current governance model. "Thanks to this robust strategy and inspiring leadership, Jewar--once notorious for a lack of law and order 'Jungle Raj' in Uttar Pradesh--has now become a place of prosperity and good governance 'Mangal Raj'," he said.

BJP Inaugurates Training Mega-Campaign

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi inaugurated the two-day 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega-Campaign 2026' in Gorakhpur, terming it part of a larger ideological and organisational training exercise of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The training programme, organised as part of the BJP's ideological and organisational exercise, witnessed the participation of party workers and dignitaries from across the region.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi said, "This BJP training camp is part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega-Campaign. We all know that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, having been moulded by the values of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh--serving as both a pracharak and a swayamsevak--began discharging his responsibilities as the Organising General Secretary at the time of the Jana Sangh formation's inception..."

'Antyodaya' as Foundation of Governance

The Chief Minister further emphasised that "Antyodaya must be the foundation of governance" and economic policy.

He further added, "In Indian politics, when we speak of Antyodaya (upliftment of the last person), the foundation of governance policies must be the individual standing at the very last rung of the social ladder; while laying the groundwork for the nation's economic policies, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya introduced this very concept of Antyodaya to Indian politics."